Citigroup Trims Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Target Price to $7.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 87,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,541. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $0. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

