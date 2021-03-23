Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.59

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and traded as high as $20.67. Citizens shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 4,986 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $111.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citizens by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citizens by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

