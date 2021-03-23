City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (LON:CMHY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CMHY stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.40). 95,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.96. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £187.20 million and a PE ratio of 16.32.

About City Merchants High Yield Trust

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

