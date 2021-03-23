City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (LON:CMHY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CMHY stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.40). 95,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.96. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £187.20 million and a PE ratio of 16.32.
About City Merchants High Yield Trust
