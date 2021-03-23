CloakCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,907.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $4,907.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015518 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,602,733 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

