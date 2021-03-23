Cloudbric (CLB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.37 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $86,942.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.77 or 0.00626027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,740,511 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

