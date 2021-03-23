Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.37. 2,112,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,780. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.56 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

