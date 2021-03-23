Clough Capital Partners L P Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.9% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $156,804,000. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,704,000 after buying an additional 323,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,560,000 after acquiring an additional 300,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.02. 44,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

