Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,803,000. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 784.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $662.65. 1,290,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,788,531. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $636.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,345.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $736.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.