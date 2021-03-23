Clough Capital Partners L P Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $219,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.47. 232,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,910. The firm has a market cap of $353.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

