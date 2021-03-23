Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.05. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 104,191 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 202,251 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

