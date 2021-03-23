CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading Up 2.4%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) shares were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $59.89. Approximately 51,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,107,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

