CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 181,489 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources comprises 4.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of CNX Resources worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after buying an additional 2,708,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after buying an additional 2,090,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 2,016,241 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. 3,826,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,402. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

