Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000. Newmont comprises about 2.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 385,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,655,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,949,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 88,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,809,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,414. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

