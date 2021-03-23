Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,000. CIT Group makes up 2.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CIT Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. 808,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

