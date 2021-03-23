Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 475,000 Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000. Vertiv comprises about 3.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,910 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $37,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,987 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

