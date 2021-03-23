Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,016 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000. Ashland Global comprises 2.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ashland Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 125,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,233.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Ashland Global stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 293,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,517. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

