Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 700,000 Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,000. Flex LNG comprises 4.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Flex LNG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,091. The company has a market cap of $461.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.43. Flex LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLNG shares. Danske cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

