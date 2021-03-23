Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 97,400 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,000. Fiserv comprises about 3.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 52.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 520,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.1% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 147,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.29. 2,896,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,216. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

