Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 3.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Berry Global Group worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,002. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

