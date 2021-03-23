Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.60 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 317,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 2.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. 2,962,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

