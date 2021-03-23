Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Corteva comprises about 1.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 19.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 69,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. 4,286,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

