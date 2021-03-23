Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,000. XPO Logistics makes up approximately 4.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of XPO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Shares of XPO traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.79. 1,104,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.47 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

