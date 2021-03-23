Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 3.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average is $160.65. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

