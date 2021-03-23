Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,465,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $14.37 on Tuesday, reaching $2,052.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,066.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,775.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

