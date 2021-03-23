Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes $11.21 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 289,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,214,000. CF Industries comprises about 3.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CF Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CF Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of CF stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.