Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,330,000. Bunge accounts for approximately 6.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Bunge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 972,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $82.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

