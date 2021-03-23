Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 2.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,683,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,966,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,302,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

