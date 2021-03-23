Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.64.

CCA opened at C$120.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$115.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.95. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$87.57 and a 52-week high of C$132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.0200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

