CohBar (CWBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect CohBar to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

