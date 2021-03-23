Coin Artist (COIN) Price Hits $2.67 on Exchanges

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $241,248.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00004809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00049589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.94 or 0.00624637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

COIN is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

