CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and $1,690.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.00624943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023383 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

