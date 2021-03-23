Colin Black Sells 26,710 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $5,125,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Colin Black sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $4,108,600.00.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.