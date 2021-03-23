Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.04 and last traded at $104.04. Approximately 1,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

