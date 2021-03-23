Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.05

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 9170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

CLBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

