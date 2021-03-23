Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) is Azora Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,176 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for about 3.3% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.47% of Comerica worth $36,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

