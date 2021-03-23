Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. 11,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

