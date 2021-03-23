Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. 11,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

