CommScope Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,112 call options.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 172,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

