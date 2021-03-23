Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $8.67. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 213,774 shares.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,910 shares of company stock worth $76,030.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESXB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

