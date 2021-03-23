COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Position Boosted by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,962 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.59% of COMPASS Pathways worth $26,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,784,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 17,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,438. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

