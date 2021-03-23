comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce $88.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.37 million. comScore reported sales of $89.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $370.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.28 million to $371.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $385.39 million, with estimates ranging from $382.78 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. comScore’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $4,784,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

