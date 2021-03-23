Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $7.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRK. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.74.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 2,874,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,595. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

