Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce sales of $148.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $615.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $676.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

