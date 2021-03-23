Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.
CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.
Shares of CAG opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61.
In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
