ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 152,018 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $25.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNOB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.