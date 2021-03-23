Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.85% of Constellation Brands worth $363,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,287. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.