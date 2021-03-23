ContentBox (BOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

