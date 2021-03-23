Contrasting MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MiMedx Group and Haemonetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $299.26 million 4.00 -$25.58 million N/A N/A Haemonetics $988.48 million 5.89 $76.53 million $3.31 34.60

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than MiMedx Group.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -37.28% -404.08% -58.81% Haemonetics 11.76% 22.85% 10.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Haemonetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MiMedx Group and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.05%. Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $144.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.44%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Summary

Haemonetics beats MiMedx Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and burns; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product for the treatment of wounds related to surgical procedures; EpiCord and AmnioCord that are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts intended for homologous applications; and AmnioFill that consists of particles of connective tissue matrix derived from placental disc and placental membranes. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

