Contrasting YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares YaSheng Group and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International -1.66% -4.93% -3.55%

14.2% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

YaSheng Group has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International has a beta of 4.02, suggesting that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for YaSheng Group and Village Farms International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Farms International 0 1 4 1 3.00

Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.07%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YaSheng Group and Village Farms International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International $144.57 million 7.39 $2.33 million $0.05 274.40

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than YaSheng Group.

Summary

Village Farms International beats YaSheng Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

