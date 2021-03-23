Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Copart worth $26,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

