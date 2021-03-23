Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires 733,068 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5,036.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,068 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up about 1.9% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of The Williams Companies worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 318,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

